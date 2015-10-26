Watch: This Is the Right Way to Salt Your Food

If you wait until a dish is finished to season it with salt, then you’re waiting too long. On the other hand, if you salt it right away and then never again—that’s also incorrect. In this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Carla Hall reveals the right way to use salt so that the finished product is perfectly seasoned.

