Watch Ray Isle Talk Shipwrecked Wine on William Shatner’s Wine Show

On Brown Bag Wine Tasting, William Shatner usually interviews guests with no real oenophilic expertise. This week, that changes: F&W's own executive wine editor, Ray Isle, sits down to chat about his recent experience sipping wines rescued from a Civil War-era shipwreck. Watch a clip from the upcoming episode below and the full episode here.

