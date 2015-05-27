Watch Ray Isle Talk Shipwrecked Wine on William Shatner’s Wine Show

© Ora TV

On Brown Bag Wine Tasting, William Shatner usually interviews guests with no real oenophilic expertise. This week, that changes: F&W's own executive wine editor, Ray Isle, sits down to chat about his recent experience sipping wines rescued from a Civil War-era shipwreck.

F&W Editors
May 27, 2015

On Brown Bag Wine Tasting, William Shatner usually interviews guests with no real oenophilic expertise. This week, that changes: F&W's own executive wine editor, Ray Isle, sits down to chat about his recent experience sipping wines rescued from a Civil War-era shipwreck. Watch a clip from the upcoming episode below and the full episode here.

Related: Best Places to Drink French Wine in NYC
Top 10 No-Fail Tips for Picking a Stellar Wine off a Wine List
24 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up