Watch a Late-Night Baker Make Kossar's Bialys

It's 11:30 PM in the Lower East Side and the day is just beginning at Kossar's Bagels & Bialys.

F&W Editors
February 05, 2016

Kossar's, first established in 1936, reopened today for business after a four-month renovation—just in time for their 80th birthday and the first-ever National Bialy Day—with an open bialy-making kitchen and a new menu serving sandwiches for the first time. In this video from F&W's Melanie Landsman, get a throwback look at Kossar's kitchen in 2014 and see exactly how the bakery's signature crispy-chewy, oniony bialys are made by Shoob, Kossar's long-time night baker.

