Watch: Inside Opening Night at Oro in San Francisco

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
From cleaning glassware to last-minute sweeping, the first night of service is chaotic but exciting. In this video from Chefs Feed, get an inside look at chef Jason Fox's new San Francisco restaurant, Oro, which offers delicious dishes like salt cod croquettes, chicken liver mousse with fig jam and fluffy potato gnocchi.