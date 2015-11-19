Watch How to Turn Eggs and Potato Chips Into Spanish Tortilla

As part of our new collaboration with Spoon University, we're challenging our favorite adventurous chefs to hack it in a test kitchen stocked with a college pantry and the results have been (mostly) delicious. Watch the clip to see Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa and Toro (as well as Thanksgiving with power tools) reveal how to master Spanish tortilla with potato chips. Then go to Spoon U for his oddball party trick: Mezcal Worm Salt.

Spanish Tortilla with Potato Chips

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

Olive oil

1 cup potato chips

Salt

Pepper

Steps:

1. Drop your beaten eggs into a hot pan that's been coated in olive oil.

2. Crush potato chips and sprinkle into eggs.

3. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and flipping once.

4. "Plate."

5. Enjoy.