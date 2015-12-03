Watch: How to Make a Bloody Mary with Salsa

You wake up hungover. You need a Bloody Mary, but you don't want to leave the house. Good news: If you have vodka, salsa, ketchup and ramen, you can make a live-saving cocktail in no time.
In our collaboration with Spoon University, we’re daring innovative chefs to make restaurant-worthy dishes in a test kitchen stocked with college staples. Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa and Toro already crushed the challenge with creations like a potato chip Spanish tortilla and mezcal worm salt, now watch him make the ultimate dormitory Bloody Mary with salsa, ketchup and instant ramen flavoring.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons salsa
1 tablespoon ketchup
1/4 cup water
1 1/2 vodka or tequila (for a Bloody Maria)
1/4 shrimp ramen flavoring packet
Ramen noodles for garnish
Steps:
1. Pour salsa into a tall glass.
2. Add the ketchup.
3. Stir in water.
4. Pour in vodka or tequila.
5. Sprinkle in the shrimp ramen seasoning.
6. Rim a glass with the remaining ramen seasoning.
7. Drop ice into the seasoning-rimmed glass.
8. Stir the cocktail and pour it into the glass.
9. Garnish the glass with a chunk of crunchy ramen noodles.
10. Serve.