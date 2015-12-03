Watch: How to Make a Bloody Mary with Salsa

In our collaboration with Spoon University, we’re daring innovative chefs to make restaurant-worthy dishes in a test kitchen stocked with college staples. Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa and Toro already crushed the challenge with creations like a potato chip Spanish tortilla and mezcal worm salt, now watch him make the ultimate dormitory Bloody Mary with salsa, ketchup and instant ramen flavoring.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons salsa

1 tablespoon ketchup

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 vodka or tequila (for a Bloody Maria)

1/4 shrimp ramen flavoring packet

Ramen noodles for garnish

Steps:

1. Pour salsa into a tall glass.

2. Add the ketchup.

3. Stir in water.

4. Pour in vodka or tequila.

5. Sprinkle in the shrimp ramen seasoning.

6. Rim a glass with the remaining ramen seasoning.

7. Drop ice into the seasoning-rimmed glass.

8. Stir the cocktail and pour it into the glass.

9. Garnish the glass with a chunk of crunchy ramen noodles.

10. Serve.