Watch a Four-Day Julia Child Marathon on Twitch’s New Food Channel

For those of you not familiar with Twitch, here’s the deal: It’s a service that live-streams video game sessions. Each month, it attracts 100 million viewers who tune in to see their favorite players speed through old Super Mario World levels or battle each other in League of Legends. But today, Twitch will host an unlikely guest star: Julia Child.

Starting tonight at 5 p.m. EDT, Twitch will stream all 201 episodes of Child’s legendary PBS show, The French Chef. The four-day event kicks off Twitch’s new food channel, which will stream live cooking demonstrations and other low-budget food-related programming.

Twitch already hosts food shows on its Creative channel, with users like CookingForNoobs who is celebrating the launch by demonstrating some of Child’s classic dishes like beef bourguignon and DomesticDan who crowdsources ingredients for his Sunday dinners from commenters (a la Twitch Plays Pokémon, where users comment to control the game).

This is not the first time Twitch has streamed pre-recorded, non-video-game-related content. Last October, the site celebrated the launch of its Creative vertical with a weeklong marathon of Bob Ross’s The Joy of Painting—to great success. Around 5.6 million viewers tuned in to the happy little program.

