Watch Dana Cowin Reveal the Power of Ugly Food at TEDxManhattan

On Saturday, experts, influencers and leaders in the food industry will come together to speak at TEDxManhattan, an incredible conference dedicated to changing the way we eat. This year’s speakers include master restaurateur Danny Meyer, Food Tank president Danielle Nierenberg, eco hip-hop artist letef “DJ Cavem” Vita and F&W’s own editor in chief Dana Cowin, who will be talking about the power of ugly food. Even if you’re nowhere near Manhattan, you'll be able to watch live. Find out how here.

Dana wil be speaking in the second group, which starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. She'll be talking about preventing food waste by not only buying the mishapen, the stunted, the gnarled (and often delicious) produce in the world but also encouraging others to do the same. Her talk kicks off our new campaign #loveuglyfood. Join in by posting pictures of crooked carrots, terrifying monkfish and other not-so-beautiful foods on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag.

