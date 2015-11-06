Watch: The Best Way to Fry Seafood

There's no denying the appeal of a raw oyster on-the-half-shell or barely-seared scallop, but there’s also no denying the crispy, crunchy miracle that happens when you fry seafood. However, getting great results isn't as simple as dredging some fish in flour and tossing it into a vat of boiling oil. Frying requires finesse. In this video from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, chef Sang Yoon of L.A.’s celebrated Father’s Office shares his expert tips on the right way to batter, fry and serve seafood, along with his best recipes for crispy soft shell crab and whole fried fish.