Watch: Andrew Zimmern's Exciting New Video Series

Whether it's sampling raw camel in Ethiopia or tasting lobster dumplings in Maine, F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern is always plugged into local food culture—even when he's traveling. Now, the star chef has teamed up with Renaissance Hotels as part of the company's original new video series, "The Navigator's Table," in which Zimmern hosts fun, out-of-the-box dinners with influential chefs and food insiders at Renaissance Hotel properties in Chicago, Nashville and New York.

In the premiere episode, Zimmern discusses must-visit Chicago spots over sea urchin and grilled octopus with guests including restaurateur Billy Dec, F&W's SVP and Publisher Christina Grdovic, and Boka executive chef Lee Wolen.

In the exclusive clip below, Zimmern takes on New York City at the Renaissance Hotel Times Square and cooks a dinner with star chefs Jose Garces, John Besh and Daniel Boulud in honor of Chefs Club International CCO Dana Cowin. "It's gonna be like shoving your tongue down the throat of a mermaid," says Zimmern.

Follow The Renaissance Hotels on YouTube for more amazing episodes featuring Zimmern in Chicago (May 3 & 5), New York City (May 17 & 19) and Nashville (think goat tartare and hot chicken with chefs Sarah Gavigan and Carla Hall on May 10 & 12).