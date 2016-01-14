Watch Alan Rickman Make a Cup of Tea

Once again this week, we were saddened to wake up to the loss of a legendary man. Whether you knew him as Professor Snape, Hans Gruber or, if you’re a serious oenophile, Steven Purrier from Bottle Shock, Alan Rickman was an amazing force in the world of acting. In honor and remembrance of the incredible Rickman, here’s a video of the brooding actor making an intense cup of tea in super slow-motion. Part of artist David Michalek’s film series entitled “Portraits in Dramatic Time,” the video is both humorous and poetic, much like many of Rickman’s memorable performances.