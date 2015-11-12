Watch: 50 Seconds of Gorgeous Fall Squash

Unlike summer squash, winter squash like delicata and butternut is sweeter, denser and firmer in texture—perfect for roasting in the oven or even throwing on the grill. If you don't crave sweet fall squash yet, watch this video for some great squash inspiration.

