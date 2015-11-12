Watch: 50 Seconds of Gorgeous Fall Squash

Goodbye zucchini, it's officially time for winter squash.

F&W Editors
November 12, 2015

Unlike summer squash, winter squash like delicata and butternut is sweeter, denser and firmer in texture—perfect for roasting in the oven or even throwing on the grill. If you don't crave sweet fall squash yet, watch this video for some great squash inspiration.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

