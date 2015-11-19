Watch: 3 of Nicole Krasinski's Gorgeous Desserts in 45 Seconds

The family-style choose-your-own adventure restaurant offers incredible dishes, like potato-sauerkraut dumplings and lamb merguez with octopus and crispy squid. But the desserts are spectacular as well. Watch this clip from Chefs Feed, which features three of pastry chef Nicole Krasinski's amazing desserts: jasmine-poached fruits, honey cocoa ice cream and persimmon sorbet.

