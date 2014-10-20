Warning: Reading This Book May Result in Working for Mario Batali

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Jimmy Bannos Jr.

The Book: The Babbo Cookbook, by Mario Batali (2002)

“I had this book with me when I was in Italy, before I worked for Mario Batali at Del Posto,” says Bannos. “I was there for like 6 months. I was 20 years old. I didn’t know shit. I read his book cover-to-cover, page-by-page. That’s when I knew, ‘I gotta work for this guy.’ I guess you could say it changed my life.”

