Ward Away Bad Luck (and Hunger) with Wings

Today is Friday the 13th, a day so feared that it inspired a franchise of horror movies. As luck would have it, there’s a household product that's often used as a defense against bad mojo: salt. Westerners throw it over their left shoulders to cast into the eye of the devil. It can balance a home’s chi according to the practice of Feng Shui. And Wiccans arrange salt in a circle to protect themselves from bad spirits. As long as you’re getting out the salt, why not make something delicious with it? F&W’s Pepper and Salt Chicken Wings get a crispy coating from coarse salt and a blend of black and white pepper. Though we can’t promise that the mineral will definitely bring good luck, these wings are really delicious.

