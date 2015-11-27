Wake Up to Squash Egg-in-a-Hole

F&W Editors
November 27, 2015

Did you overestimate your gourd needs? Our sister brand Cooking Light has the perfect recipe for turning leftover squash into a delicious breakfast. This grown-up twist on the classic childhood breakfast, egg-in-the-hole, replaces the bread with baked slices of acorn squash. 

Here, three more ways to use leftover squash for breakfast.

1. Maple Bacon-Roasted Acorn Squash 
Who needs pancakes when you can make this sweet acorn squash with crispy bacon bits for breakfast? 

2. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla 
This Spanish-style egg tortilla features thinly sliced butternut squash

3. Butternut Squash Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread 
Thanksgiving houseguests will love this hearty breakfast casserole.

If you're looking for the ideal brunch dish for fall entertaining (and, of course you are), we've found it for you. This is a terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying squash and kale casserole. Your guests will be coming back for seconds.

Con Poulos

