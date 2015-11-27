Wake Up to Squash Egg-in-a-Hole

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Strategies.
Did you overestimate your gourd needs? Our sister brand Cooking Light has the perfect recipe for turning leftover squash into a delicious breakfast. This grown-up twist on the classic childhood breakfast, egg-in-the-hole, replaces the bread with baked slices of acorn squash.
Here, three more ways to use leftover squash for breakfast.
1. Maple Bacon-Roasted Acorn Squash
Who needs pancakes when you can make this sweet acorn squash with crispy bacon bits for breakfast?
2. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla
This Spanish-style egg tortilla features thinly sliced butternut squash.
3. Butternut Squash Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread
Thanksgiving houseguests will love this hearty breakfast casserole.