Wake Up to Squash Egg-in-a-Hole

Did you overestimate your gourd needs? Our sister brand Cooking Light has the perfect recipe for turning leftover squash into a delicious breakfast. This grown-up twist on the classic childhood breakfast, egg-in-the-hole, replaces the bread with baked slices of acorn squash.

Here, three more ways to use leftover squash for breakfast.

1. Maple Bacon-Roasted Acorn Squash

Who needs pancakes when you can make this sweet acorn squash with crispy bacon bits for breakfast?

2. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla

This Spanish-style egg tortilla features thinly sliced butternut squash.

3. Butternut Squash Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread

Thanksgiving houseguests will love this hearty breakfast casserole.