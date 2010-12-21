The Wahlberg's Macaroni Salad



The very young Wahlberg family (Mark is bottom center; chef Paul is far left, second row)

I know December isn't prime time for pasta salad. And I doubt Mark Wahlberg ate this macaroni salad to get into such sick shape to play champion boxer Micky Ward in his film The Fighter. But thanks to his brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, we’ve got the recipe for the Wahlberg family macaroni salad. Mark says that no one makes the dish as well as their mother, Alma. But you can give it your best shot (here's the recipe, below). Or go to Paul’s cool new Mediterranean-Italian restaurant, Alma Nove in Hingham, Massachusetts, where the macaroni salad is on his menu at his brother’s request. At least in pasta salad season in summer.



Alma’s Macaroni Salad

10 to 12 Servings; Total: 25 min



1 pound elbow macaroni

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon celery salt

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup finely diced green bell pepper

1/2 cup finely diced celery

3 tablespoons diced red onion (optional)

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper



1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain, then rinse the macaroni until cool. Drain very well.

2. In a large bowl, toss the macaroni with the oil. Add the garlic powder, celery salt and mayonnaise and toss to coat. Stir in the green pepper, celery, onion and parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

