Voltaggio Brothers Incredible Barbecue Road Trip



Michael and Bryan Voltaggio get schooled on Memphis's Rendezvous ribs.I just spent a frenzied few hours in St. Louis eating as much barbecue as possible (more on that in an upcoming post). But I've got nothing on Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, who are in the midst of a five-day, multi-city barbecue free-for-all with Williams-Sonoma to educate themselves on the subject.



Here are two of their highlights.







Michael and Bryan Voltaggio with a Barbecue Hangover.Oklahoma Joe's; Kansas City, KS

Michael says: "Kansas City is like the barbecue melting pot. In Texas, it's all about beef, and in North Carolina, there's a lot of pulled pork. But Kansas City is famous for everything. At Oklahoma Joe's, it's all about the Z-man sandwich: slow-smoked brisket piled high on a toasted kaiser bun, with a few onion rings, toasted provolone and a couple drops of sauce. This place is on Tony Bourdain's list of 13 things to eat before you die."



Smitty's Market; Lockhart, TX

Bryan says: "I'm more into traditional brisket than my brother; I go for the kind served with white bread. I had the most amazing brisket I’ve ever had at Smitty's. It’s smoked old pit-style; the walls are covered with smoke. I had it with Big Red, a soda from the area, and Blue Bell ice cream. And p.s., Lockhart Texas was named barbecue capital of Texas by the state's legislation.”