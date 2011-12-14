Virtual Cookie Swap: Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs

© Fredrika Stjärne

Chocolate-Espresso SnowballsWe’re excited to bring one of our favorite new holiday recipes to a virtual cookie swap hosted by the Food Network today. Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs—cocoa, coffee and pecans rolled together and dusted in pretty powdered sugar—starred in our December issue's retro Christmas party planner. They're a delicious addition to a dessert table, but they would also look beautiful piled into a tin for a real holiday swap. Food Network reached out to a range of fantastic food sites to share cookie recipe links, and you can check out the many offerings below. Follow the event on Twitter using #pullupachair.

