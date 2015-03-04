Virginia Is for Wine Lovers

The last time you popped into a wine shop, you probably didn't think to ask for a nice Virginia Merlot—but next time maybe you should. 

F&W Editors
March 04, 2015

The last time you popped into a wine shop, you probably didn't think to ask for a nice Virginia Merlot—but next time maybe you should. The state is producing some truly terrific Bordeaux-style red blends, Chardonnays, Viogniers and even Vermentinos. Plus, it's found a die-hard fan in chef José Andrés. In this video from F&W’s Pull the Cork series, Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy talks about the state’s great wine producing potential and calls out one bottle in particular to try today.

