Virginia Is for Wine Lovers

The last time you popped into a wine shop, you probably didn't think to ask for a nice Virginia Merlot—but next time maybe you should. The state is producing some truly terrific Bordeaux-style red blends, Chardonnays, Viogniers and even Vermentinos. Plus, it's found a die-hard fan in chef José Andrés. In this video from F&W’s Pull the Cork series, Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy talks about the state’s great wine producing potential and calls out one bottle in particular to try today.

Related: José Andrés in Virginia Wine Country

Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit

24 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit