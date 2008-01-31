Virginia Legislature Proves It's Not Insane

Virginia, bowing to the pressures of rationality and not being seen as the goofiest state in the union, has passed a bill throwing out the state's longstanding ban on traditional Sangria. Yep, Sangria, a threat to the polity, no doubt about it. Since 1934, it's been illegal in restaurants in Virginia to make Sangria that mixes spirits with wine (as this unlucky restaurateur discovered), so this bill is clearly a great leap forward into the future for the folks down in Richmond. But wait—as yet, only the Virginia Senate has passed it! A similar bill still has to pass the House of Delegates! Yikers. Keep your fingers crossed.