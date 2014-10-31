From Virginia to Arizona, This is the New American Wine Map

Here, standout bottles from “the new America.”

Here, 14 amazing bottles of wine from under-appreciated wine producing states like Arizona, New York, Texas and Virginia.

Arizona
2010 Dos Cabezas WineWorks El Norte ($27)
2013 Sand-Reckoner Malvasia Bianca ($28)
2009 Callaghan Vineyards Mourvedre ($31)

New York (Finger Lakes)
2012 Bloomer Creek Morehouse Road Vineyard Riesling, 1st Harvest ($20)
2013 Heart & Hands Dry Riesling ($23)
2011 Ravines Argetsinger Vineyard Dry Riesling ($25)
2013 Hermann J. Wiemer Dry Riesling Reserve ($29)

Texas
2012 Duchman Family Winery Vermentino ($18)
2012 Pedernales Cellars Texas Tempranillo ($20)
2010 Bending Branch Winery Texas Tannat ($30)

Virginia
2013 Chatham Vineyards Church Creek Steel Chardonnay ($17)
2011 Michael Shaps Chardonnay ($24)
2012 Pollak Vineyards Cabernet Franc ($26)
2010 RdV Vineyards Lost Mountain Red ($95)

