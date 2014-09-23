Virgin Galactic Partners with Grey Goose for Spacey Martinis

In just a few short months, some very wealthy non-astronauts will get a chance to rocket into space. And when they come back down, they’ll toast their trip with vodka. Last night, Sir Richard Branson and François Thibault—the creator of Grey Goose, whose mustachioed face you would recognize from the commercials—announced a partnership between Virgin Galactic and the French vodka company.

Unfortunately, the partnership does not mean extraterrestrial martinis. What it does mean is lots of Grey Goose vodka at Virgin Galactic’s launch location at Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Upon their arrival back to Earth, the 750 space tourists to-be who’ve already paid their deposits will be treated to Grey Goose cocktails designed specifically for the event. One example: the Grey Goose Galactic Martini, which blends vodka with raspberry eau-de-vie and black pepper. Why raspberry? Because according to astronomers, that’s probably what space tastes like (due to the presence of ethyl formate, a compound with a distinct raspberry note).

So if you can’t afford the $250,000 ticket to space, just sip on a raspberry martini and pop in Gravity. It’ll be almost like you’re there.

