Another little blip of info. Italian wine writer Franco Ziliani and American writer-about-Italian-wines Jeremy Parzen have launched Vinowire, an Italian wine news feed of, as they write, current news and events from the world of Italian wine. Wine news (longtime enologist Dante Scaglione has parted ways with Bruno Giacosa & his winery), wine recommendations, event listings...if you're an Italian wine aficionado, it's worth checking out.