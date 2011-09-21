Vineyard Shocker: Grapes People Steal

Lawrence Marcus
September 21, 2011

© iStockHere's an item that Eater might want for its series on food-world theft: Thieves in Germany have taken an entire vineyard's crop, nearly three tons of grapes. Winemaker Stephen Attmann awoke to find the vines bare, Spiegel reports. Concerned tasters should be on the lookout, in a couple of years, for a 2011 that tastes suspiciously like Weingut von Winning's well-regarded Pinot Noir.
 
This caps a long summer of wine crime, during which rare bottles disappeared from a London warehouse, scrap-metal thieves stole vineyard irrigation systems and an ex–New York sommelier went on a stealing spree that netted three bottles of Pétrus and a Picasso.

