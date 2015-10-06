Video: This is the Wrong Way to Take a Photo in a Restaurant

Is it ever okay to stand on a chair, flip on your iPhone's flash and turn the dining room into a photo shoot? "If you want to take pictures, great, but be discreet about it," says chef Kyle Itani. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Itani shares the proper etiquette for taking photos in restaurants.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

