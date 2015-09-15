Video: This Is the Wrong Way to Send Back Food

If you're unhappy with your dish in a restaurant, what's the correct way to send it back? In this week's video from Chefs Feed, Boston's Tim Maslow explains one method you should never try.

F&W Editors
September 15, 2015

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

