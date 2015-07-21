Video: Why You Shouldn't Take Your Drink Into the Bathroom

Some people cannot bear to part with their drink, even when nature calls. In this clip, chef Staffan Terje a makes a plea for leaving your beverage at the bar and asks WTF Are You Doing?! (the name of Chefs Feed's series) to certain diners he's met.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

