Video: Why You Should Never Ditch a Restaurant Reservation

"It takes the wind out of your sails when you call a restaurant to make a reservation and then they ask for a credit card," says chef Tim Maslow, but there are reasons why it happens. In this clip, Maslow explains why restaurants are charging for seats upfront and how being a no-show for a restaurant affects both the bottom line and morale.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: Recipes From F&W's 2015 Best New Chefs

Boston Chef Recipes

10 Best Food and Drink Pairings in Boston