Video: Why You Should Dress the Part at a Nice Restaurant

Is it ever OK to show up to a nice restaurant dressed in sweatpants? In this week's video from Chefs Feed, chef Stefan Terje explains why it's worth dressing appropriately when dining out.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: San Francisco's Best Foodie Street

11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco

Amazing San Francisco Chef Recipes