Video: Why Bourbon and Worcestershire Make an Excellent Drink

Star chef Zak Pelaccio (of NYC's Fatty Crab and Fatty Cue) left the city to bring his innovative cooking to Fish & Game in New York's Hudson Valley, with incredible dishes like braised venison crostini and wood oven–roasted pork belly. But the bar program also boasts amazing offerings—including something that might replace the pickle back. In this clip from Chefs Feed, co-chef Jori Jayne explains the inspiration behind the Dick & Jayne, a shot of Dickle Bourbon followed by a shot of the restaurant's homemade worcestershire. "Some people are a little reluctant, but once they try it, they totally get it," says Jayne.