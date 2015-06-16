Video: Where to Find Excellent Veal Parm in Hong Kong

In the third Hong Kong installment of food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde’s video series, “My Perfect Day,” Jowett Yu of Ho Lee Fook reveals an itinerary of culinary indulgence.

F&W Editors
June 16, 2015

In the third Hong Kong installment of food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde’s video series, “My Perfect Day,” Jowett Yu of Ho Lee Fook reveals an itinerary of culinary indulgence. It starts with a bowl of spectacularly thin and springy noodles and, in an unexpected turn, ends with a dinner of old-school New York-style Italian at Carbone’s Hong Kong outpost. Watch the video to see all of the fatty, meaty, fried goodness.

