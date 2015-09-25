Video: Watch Hugh Acheson Grill the Ideal Backyard Meal

Looking for that final backyard grilling meal to make before fall ultimately takes over and temperatures plunge? Hugh Acheson has a menu for you. In the video above taken from a great demo he gave at this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Acheson delivers a crash course in grilling marinated, spatch-cocked chicken, baby leeks, bok choy and more—plus how to make the simplest tomato salad ever. As always, he also goes off on some entertaining and informational tangents about things like his “fashionably Amish” farmer friend and how to make an impact in the food industry.

