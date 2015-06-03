Video: Watch Chef Sang Yoon Eat His Way Through Hong Kong

On his many travels, food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde taps local chefs for restaurant recommendations. “They’re always amazing,” he says. “You’ll never go wrong if you ask a chef where to eat.” So he decided to pay the great intel forward with a new video series called “My Perfect Day,” which follows chefs as they visit their favorite places to eat breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks in a city. The first three episodes all take place in Hong Kong, starting with Los Angeles chef Sang Yoon. Watch the video above to see where Yoon goes to get his dim sum fix, impossibly fresh seafood and more.

