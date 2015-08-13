Video: The Ultimate Rocky Road Ice Cream

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

One of the few bright spots in 1929, the year of the Great Stock Market Crash, was the birth of Rocky Road, an enduring all-American ice cream favorite. The name was purportedly coined as an acknowledgement of the tough road ahead for most Americans during the Great Depression. We’ve given it a modernist tribute with our deconstructed version.

In lieu of mixing chunks of nuts and chocolate into a chocolate base, we separate the ice cream into its component parts, each of which we’ve reimagined to create an ultimate version: there’s our roasted cocoa gelato, egg-free vanilla ice cream, chocolate Turkish delight, malted peanuts, and cream cheese marshmallow. Then, we freeze the ice creams (yes, you can freeze frozen ice cream until it becomes brittle), Turkish delight, and marshmallow in liquid nitrogen baths and smash away. The result: a truly rocky Rocky Road.

Equipment: Liquid Nitrogen

