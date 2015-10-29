Video: The Ultimate PB&J Cake

"For two years of my life the only thing I would eat is peanut butter and jelly," says chef Rebecca Mason. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Mason turns her childhood obsession into a gorgeous layer cake.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.