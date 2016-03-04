Video: The Ultimate Italian Sub

Chefs Bob Cook and Craig Deihl, the duo behind Charleston's Artisan Meat, never set out with the intention of opening a restaurant. "The idea behind it was we're already curing meats and we've figured out how to make this wonderful bread, so let's put them together." Watch this video from Chefs Feed to find out what goes into their spectacular Italian Sub.

