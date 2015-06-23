Video: The Ultimate 4-Ingredient Zucchini Dish

Watch as chef Joey Campanaro visits chef Jimmy Bradley at The Red Cat in New York city to prepare a deceptively simple dish—a quick sauté of zucchini with almonds and Pecorino. With three layers of crunch, "it's literally the perfect dish," says Campanaro.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

