Video: Top Chef Alum Gregory Gourdet's Incredible Grapefruit and Asian Pear Salad

"We love to be inspired by different countries," says Top Chef alum Greogory Gourdet about his Portland restaurant Departures.

Food & Wine
December 10, 2015

"We love to be inspired by different countries," says Top Chef alum Greogory Gourdet about his Portland restaurant Departures. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Gourdet prepares the popular grapefruit and asian pear salad, made with chile-and-ginger-roasted carrots, earthy dehydrated roasted beets, crunchy puffed rice and a zesty lime vinaigrette.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up