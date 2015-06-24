Video: Take a Tour of Dominique Ansel’s New Tokyo Bakery

Dominique Ansel, the master of everything sweet and creator of the all-powerful Cronut, recently expanded his pastry empire to Tokyo. And people are loving it. Customers are lining up around the block hours before the bakery even opens to get a taste of Ansel’s classic pastries as well as his new Tokyo-exclusive creations (like the cream-filled cat puffs to the left). Yesterday, Ansel took over Food & Wine’s Periscope account to give a live tour of his amazing new dessert destination. Watch the video below to experience it for yourself.

