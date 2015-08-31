Video: The Spice Rub You Can Use on Anything

If you thought rubs were just for meat or fish, you thought wrong.

F&W Editors
August 31, 2015

If you thought rubs were just for meat or fish, you thought wrong. Tim Love uses his “bad ass” rub (made with guajillo chile powder, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, salt, cracked pepper and Mexican oregano) for everything from margaritas to steaks to salad dressings. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, watch F&W’s Justin Chapple put Love’s rub to the test and discovered just how versatile it is.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 9 Recipes from Tim Love
Fantastic Barbecue Recipes
Smart Grilling Tips

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up