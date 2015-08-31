Video: The Spice Rub You Can Use on Anything

If you thought rubs were just for meat or fish, you thought wrong. Tim Love uses his “bad ass” rub (made with guajillo chile powder, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, salt, cracked pepper and Mexican oregano) for everything from margaritas to steaks to salad dressings. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, watch F&W’s Justin Chapple put Love’s rub to the test and discovered just how versatile it is.

