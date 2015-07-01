Video: Sculptor Joshua Vogel Shows Why Woodworking is the New Meditation

For F&W's new artisan miniseries, filmmaker/creative director James Casey of Swallow profiles a woodworker, a ceramicist, a chai producer and a brewmaster and finds the pleasure is in the process. Watch the first clip above for a closer look at the zen practice of American woodworker Joshua Vogel. At his upstate studio in Kingston NY, Vogel turns raw stumps into sculptures and saves the leftovers to create elegant kitchen tools for Blackcreek Mercantile & Trading Co. He's also really good at bubbles. Stay tuned for a new clip next Wednesday.

