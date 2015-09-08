Video: Octopus 2 Ways in 30 Seconds

In this clip from Chefs Feed, San Francisco's Telmo Faria shows off two amazing octopus dishes from his Portuguese-inspired pop-up, Uma Casa: a grilled octopus salad and his take on the classic Portuguese dish carne de provo à alentanja.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

