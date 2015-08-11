Video: Oakland's Ultimate Tofu Banh Mi

"I could eat this every day with a Thai iced tea. It's my jam," says pastry chef Bill Corbett of the tofu banh mi at Sumiko in Oakland. Watch this clip as Corbett goes into the kitchen at Sumiko and explains why their version, made with lemongrass-flavored deep-fried tofu and a touch of cracked pepper, is the perfect sandwich.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

