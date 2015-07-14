Video: The KronnerBurger in 43 Seconds

"I think it's best bloody bloody rare," says chef Chris Kronner of his popular burger.

F&W Editors
July 14, 2015

"I think it's best bloody bloody rare," says chef Chris Kronner of his popular burger. In this clip, Kronner shares the meat blend he uses for his namesake burger.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

