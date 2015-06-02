Video: Inside San Francisco's Incredible Bar Tartine

In this video, chef Nick Balla shares what inspired him to combine Japanese and Hungarian cuisines and reveals how his team makes everything from cured salamis to sparkling water kefir in-house.

F&W Editors
June 02, 2015

"It was terrifying taking over at Bar Tartine. It was already a beloved restaurant serving food that people liked and wanted," says chef Nick Balla. In this video, Balla shares what inspired him to combine Japanese and Hungarian cuisines and reveals how his team makes everything from cured salamis to sparkling water kefir in-house.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

