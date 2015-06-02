Video: Inside San Francisco's Incredible Bar Tartine

"It was terrifying taking over at Bar Tartine. It was already a beloved restaurant serving food that people liked and wanted," says chef Nick Balla. In this video, Balla shares what inspired him to combine Japanese and Hungarian cuisines and reveals how his team makes everything from cured salamis to sparkling water kefir in-house.

