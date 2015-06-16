Video: Inside Opening Night at Octavia in San Francisco

Sometimes you have to juggle an egg in one hand, a glass in the other and a bottle of wine under your arm. Watch this clip for an inside look at the first night of service at chef Melissa Perello's San Francisco restaurant Octavia.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: 11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco

San Francisco Chef Recipes

San Francisco's Best Foodie Street