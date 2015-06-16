Video: Inside Opening Night at Octavia in San Francisco

Watch this clip for an inside look at the first night of service at chef Melissa Perello's San Francisco restaurant Octavia.
Sometimes you have to juggle an egg in one hand, a glass in the other and a bottle of wine under your arm. Watch this clip for an inside look at the first night of service at chef Melissa Perello's San Francisco restaurant Octavia.
Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
Related: 11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco
San Francisco Chef Recipes
San Francisco's Best Foodie Street