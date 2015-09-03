Video: How to Perfectly Toast Burger Buns on the Grill

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Toasting buns: a controversial topic. On one hand, toasting imparts that nice crispness—plus the sexy grill marks—that discerning guests will expect when you have them over for a backyard meat party. Trouble is, while the outside gets nice and toasty, the rest of the bun becomes dry, crumbly, and stodgy.

So what to do? Fear not, all ye meat folk. We've got a method for toasting buns that delivers not only a crazy-crisp exterior, but also a soft, supple interior. And to achieve this winning combo, all you need is your trusty grill, a wet rag, a lid or bowl, and a little science. Break out this hack at your next barbecue, and your guests will beg you to reveal the secret behind those seriously spectacular sandwiches. Tell them or don't—that's up to you. Just promise us your days serving crumbly rolls are counted.

What You'll Need: A grill, a bowl or a grill lid, a dishrag or towel, buns

