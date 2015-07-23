Video: How to Make the Ultimate Slurpee

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Bored with the fizzy frozen drink selections at convenience stores? Now you can make your own, of any flavor—not just cola, cherry, or blue. We'll show you how to make frozen carbonated beverages at home using nothing more than a whipping siphon and a little CO2. The brain freeze will be worth every last sip.

Start with your favorite soda or juice flavor—just about any will do—and put it in your siphon. Then, charge that baby up with some CO2, and freeze until the liquid inside is supercooled. Now, release the excess pressure and pour out your soda. All the magic happens in the freezer—your beverage base retains bubbles of CO2 while the liquid around them freezes. The result is basically a bubbly slushy. Mmm.

Try bitter orange, root beer, or cherry. We include fructose to sweeten and add viscosity. Phosphoric and citric acid give the Slurp-E that sour candy-like tartness. Now you can “wheeze that juice” whenever you want. And feed it your caveman, if you’re into that kind of thing.

(PS: We're calling this concoction a "Slurp-E" in order to avoid trademark infringement with 7-Eleven. We tried calling it a "Slurpie" but ended up vetoing because it looked like "slurp pie." Ew.)

Equipment: Whipping siphon, CO2 cartridges,Glass jar with lid

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

