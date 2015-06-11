Video: How to Make Refreshing Strawberry Soda

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

The next time you could go for a refreshing strawberry soda, try preparing one the old-fashioned way. Our fresh strawberry soda is made with a tart mineral acid that gives it an old-time flavor—and an invigorating pang. In fact, the inclusion of phosphoric acid is why sodas were once called phosphates, back in the days when they were prepared fresh at the fountain by soda jerks. Phosphate sodas are uncommon today, but lucky for us, they're easy to make at home.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

Related: Terrific Soft Drinks

More Great Nonalcoholic Drinks

Summer Fruit Cocktails